Clothes dryer sparks Gastonia house fire

Gastonia Fire Department said a clothes dryer caused the fire at a home on Davidson Avenue.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A clothes dryer caused a house fire in Gastonia this morning, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

Crews responded to the large blaze on Davidson Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 16.

No injuries were reported, since no one was home at the time of the fire. The house, however, will need major repairs.

Gastonia Fire Department said in a statement that the dryer fire caused "extensive damage to the structure."

GFD said the Gaston County chapter of the Red Cross is assisting the family.

