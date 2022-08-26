'Veteran teachers are still struggling' | Charlotte educators start school year amid staffing and salary challenges

On Flashpoint, a teacher and CMS board member discuss teacher shortages and pay raises.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students and staff head back to school Monday, August 29th. Teachers will be greeted by a 4.2% average pay raise, passed last week by the CMS Board of Education.

"I think it's a fabulous start. It was more than what we were really anticipating. So we're excited to give all of our staff more money, that they deserve," Rhonda Cheek, CMS board member, said.

Still, Cheek and others said it's not enough to keep and retain teachers.

"A lot of our veteran teachers are still struggling because their pay raise is smaller. The pay raise is heavily weighted at the earlier entry points for teachers and the newer teachers," Cheek said.

Longtime teachers like Justin Parmenter have watched colleagues leave for more lucrative positions outside of teaching.

"We've got people who are seeing, you know, greener grass on the other side of the fence and leaving," Parmenter said.

Parmenter teaches 7th-grade English. He said he appreciates the raises county leaders passed, but hoped state leaders would step up further.

"The state, which provides the lion's share of education funding in North Carolina, has not been doing nearly enough to try to keep teachers in classrooms,' he said.

CMS starts the school year with hundreds of vacancies across all job types, from teachers to bus drivers.

"We still have almost 400, 370-plus teacher vacancies," Cheek said.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.