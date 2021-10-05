CMPD mourning the loss of long-time police officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.
According to a tweet from Police Chief Johnny Jennings, Ofc. Julio Herrera passed away after 28 years of service in the Charlotte community.
"It’s with a heavy heart that I share with our CLT family of Ofc. Julio Herrera’s passing," Jennings wrote on Twitter.
Jennings said officer Herrera is survived by a wife and two children.
"He’ll also be missed by the many students he mentored at Ardrey Kell High School," Jennings continued.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.