CMPD mourning the loss of long-time police officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

According to a tweet from Police Chief Johnny Jennings, Ofc. Julio Herrera passed away after 28 years of service in the Charlotte community.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I share with our CLT family of Ofc. Julio Herrera’s passing," Jennings wrote on Twitter.

Jennings said officer Herrera is survived by a wife and two children.

"He’ll also be missed by the many students he mentored at Ardrey Kell High School," Jennings continued.

