Committee recommends certain projects over others for sustainability of Charlotte

Charlotte city council's jobs and economic development committee asking for further recommendations before decision is made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council's Jobs and Economic Development Committee gave a little bit of an update on the Eastland Yards project.

It's been over a decade of discussion and back-and-forth over the old Eastland Mall site.

The council is recommending removing further consideration for Target and an aquatics center proposal, saying they don't align with the communities priorities.

There are two other proposals on the table still including a racket sports facility and QC East that will include an entertainment venue, athletic fields, and an E-sports facility.

Right now, crews are already working on apartments, retail, and office space. But, there's still about 20 acres of land that remains up for grabs.

Council members say they're looking for projects that will bring long-term solutions to the area.

