Some Commonwealth Park residents have not received their mail

The USPS didn't provide a reason as to why mail wasn't being delivered in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents are trying to get their mail. For some, it's letters and credit cards they've been waiting on for several days.

A couple of people reached out to WCNC Charlotte saying they're not getting their mail in the Commonwealth Park neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of things that come in the mail that we depend on," resident Shelby Jones said. “Last week or so we went about four days without receiving mail."

But in a statement, the United States Postal Service said "Each mailpiece is important to the Postal Service, and we strive for timely, accurate delivery of the mail. Package delivery has taken place each day. Some Commonwealth Park customers may not have received letter mail for a day or two last week. We apologize for any inconvenience. Full delivery service has been restored this week."

But Jones says otherwise.

“We didn’t get the mail yesterday, and who knows if we’re going to get mail the rest of the week," she said.

Jones says she gets notifications via email on what she's supposed to be receiving in the mail because she signed up for Informed Delivery. The email shows she should have received a credit card on Saturday.

"It has not come, so that’s a little concerning, that’s something you don’t want just floating around," she said.

Jones also said she hasn't received packages, despite the USPS saying otherwise.

WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson asked the USPS if staffing was a problem, but was told "Post Offices in Charlotte are adequately staffed, but the Postal Service is continually hiring. We have full-time and part-time positions for candidates seeking a career with competitive pay, great benefits, on-the-job training, and advancement opportunities."

USPS did not provide a reason for why mail wasn't being delivered.

While Jones may not be getting any messages in the mail, her personal message is clear: this is impacting several people.

“I didn’t realize this was such an issue till I started hearing other people talking about it," she said.

USPS says customers with delivery questions can call 1-800-ASK-USPS.