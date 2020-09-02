CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly twenty years since she went missing, the Charlotte community gathered to remember Asha Degree.

Degree went missing when she was 9-years-old in Shelby. She disappeared on Valentine's Day of 2000.

People gathered at Mulls Memorial Baptist Church and walked to the missing person sign where Degree was last seen.

FBI Charlotte said they are still working hard to find Degree.

