CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly twenty years since she went missing, the Charlotte community gathered to remember Asha Degree.
Degree went missing when she was 9-years-old in Shelby. She disappeared on Valentine's Day of 2000.
People gathered at Mulls Memorial Baptist Church and walked to the missing person sign where Degree was last seen.
RELATED: Detectives offer new clues in the disappearance of Asha Degree
RELATED: FBI child abduction team called in to help find Asha Degree
FBI Charlotte said they are still working hard to find Degree.
MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:
- Babies safe after tornado destroys Charlotte daycare
- Here are all of the tornadoes confirmed in the Carolinas Thursday
- CBS News president calls threats against Gayle King over Kobe question reprehensible
- China's virus death toll at 811, surpasses SARS but new cases fall
- Robert Conrad, star of TV's 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84