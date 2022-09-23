Community rallies in support of family-owned furniture plant after fire rips through building

Morgan Chair announced that just a week after the devastating fire, they plan to reopen at a different location.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Stanfield, North Carolina, are coming together in support of a family-owned furniture plant after a large fire ripped through its building.

"Instead of months of being closed, we reopened the next business day. Literally," Morgan Chair wrote on Facebook.

Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40 p.m. last week with crews arriving just minutes later. Huntly estimates about 20% of the factory was already burned when they started working and tried to fight it from the opposite side.

Huntly noted other departments then quickly arrived to help, including Midland Fire and Rescue, Ridge Crest, and Oak Burrow. Midland crews shared initial details about the response on Twitter.

Huntly said there was one employee still inside the factory at the time. Crews weren't able to get inside and search because of how large the fire was. However, the employee safely got out and no injuries were reported from the scene.

Morgan Chair said the grand reopening of the finished building will be held at their location at 209 South Main Street Oakboro, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.

