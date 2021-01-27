Massive fire at Concord Diner under investigation

More than a dozen crews were called to a large fire at the Concord Diner early Wednesday morning. The cause remains under investigation.

According to the Concord Fire Department, crews were called to a reported fire at the Concord Diner on U.S. 29 around 5 a.m. Several passersby called to report they saw fire inside the building. When firefighters got to the restaurant, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Video from the scene shows the building engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing out when firefighters arrived on the scene. The roof of the diner was destroyed by the flames. Officials said the building isn't a total loss but the damage is significant.

The fire marshal told WCNC Charlotte no one was inside at the time of the fire and there are no injuries related to the incident.

#BREAKING Major fire at Concord Diner, a significant landmark and popular family restaurant in Concord. Dense black smoke is billowing from the building. Firefighters are still working on putting off hotspots. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/C9USAzYRLE — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) January 27, 2021