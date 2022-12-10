Taking an air taxi to the airport? It could be possible by 2024

Think of the vehicles as a cross between a helicopter and a drone. The egg-shaped plane would have fixed wings with batter-powered engines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric air taxis could help you get to the airport quicker and easier.

Delta just announced a huge partnership with an electric air taxi company. The airline is partnering with Joby to use its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

The service will first launch in New York and LA with other cities to follow. That means soon, a 50-minute drive could soon take as little as 10 minutes.

Think of the vehicles as a cross between a helicopter and a drone. The egg-shaped plane would have fixed wings with batter-powered engines. But they would be able to take off like a helicopter.

It's all part of a growing list of airlines looking to make short trips to and from airports. American and United Airlines are also making similar investments.

But there are some big concerns. Noise could be a problem. Joby claims their aircraft 'are barely noticeable.' But some have concerns about what noise pollution might be like if a plane lands in a neighborhood.

So when can you use an air taxi over a uber? Joby says they hope to have some of their planes in the air by 2024.





