Researchers predict a baby boom next year: Here's why

The COVID-19 pandemic was supposed to lead to a baby boom. Instead, birth rates dropped in 2020, but experts say there's a sign that trend will change next year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experts were certain we'd see a baby boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, but birth rates were actually down in 2020. Now, there are some early signs that the baby boom we were expecting could actually happen next year.

Are we ready for a baby boom in 2022? All signs point to yes.

Let's connect the dots.

PREGNANCY TEST SALES ARE UP

Analysts at Bank of America say there's one telltale sign to expect more babies next year: Pregnancy test sales are going way up.

They say sales have grown by an average of 13% year over year since 2020.

MORE BABIES ARE BEING BORN

And more babies are already being born. Researchers say births increased by 3% this June. That may not sound like a lot, but it's the highest level of growth we've seen since 2013.

MILLENNIAL BABY BOOM

Analysts are now predicting that this is the start of a "millennial baby boom." Members of that generation are getting older and gaining more financial security.

For many, that means it's time to start a family.

On top of that, many parents-to-be delayed having a baby due to the pandemic. With COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccines widely available, they're finally ready to welcome those bundles of joy.

