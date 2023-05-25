These are the best times to travel Memorial Day weekend

The only thing more frustrating than sitting in traffic is sitting in traffic on your way to vacation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can you spend more time on vacation and less time on the roads?

Nationally, 42.3 million Americans are predicted to travel over the Memorial Day holiday. That's 2.7 million more than last year and includes nearly 3.4 million Americans who will travel by air. That's up 11% from last year, according to AAA data.

It's the most since the pandemic, and nearly 90% will be driving. AAA forecasts 1.1 million North Carolinians will drive to their Memorial Day weekend destination.

In some cases, travel times are expected to triple.

On Thursday and Friday, the best times to travel by car are before noon, while the times to avoid are between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic should be lighter on Saturday and Sunday, but Monday will be crazy.

The worst time is mid-day Monday... while the best time to be on the roads is in the morning as early as possible.

The Carolinas continue to be home to some of the lowest gas prices on the East Coast. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Carolina is $3.26, while South Carolina drivers are paying $3.16. The national average is $3.54, according to AAA. That's down from $4.59 a year ago.