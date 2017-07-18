How Bank of America Stadium became go-to spot for big acts

When David Tepper took over the Panthers in 2018, Bank of America Stadium didn’t have a history of hosting concerts.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country superstar George Strait just announced he will be playing at Bank of America Stadium next year.

He’s the latest act to make the trip to the Queen City as Bank of America Stadium has become a go-to spot for some of music’s biggest acts, and that’s a relatively new change.

Let's connect the dots.

When David Tepper took over the Panthers in 2018, Bank of America Stadium didn’t have a history of hosting concerts.

It had only hosted the Rolling Stones in 1997 and Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw in 2012. Tepper decided to take the venue in a new direction and turn Charlotte into a place folks from all over the East Coast go to catch their favorite performers.

And while it's great to have artists like Billy Joel and Luke Combs here in Charlotte, these superstars also bring super money.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports when Beyonce came to town, she generated millions of dollars in revenue for the city.

While George Strait is the latest major star to put Charlotte on his tour, he won’t be the last. Executives with the stadium say they are constantly, and actively, trying to recruit top acts to perform.

So you should keep an eye out… because your favorite singer could be the next big act to take their talents to the Queen City.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart