x
Connect The Dots

Experts urging countries like the US to share COVID-19 vaccine with poorer nations

The World Health Organization says everyone will still be at risk for COVID-19 so long as there are parts of the world that are largely unvaccinated.
Credit: terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More vaccines around the globe could also mean more protection for you.

Let's connect the dots. 

For as long as the COVID-19 vaccine has been around, experts have urged wealthy countries like the US to share their doses with poorer nations. And it's not just an act of charity.  

The World Health Organization says everyone will still be at risk for COVID-19 so long as there are parts of the world that are largely unvaccinated. 

The virus is still spreading rapidly in some countries, and mutating as it does. That may be how we ended up with omicron. 

Scientists in South Africa say it has at least 30 mutations, more than we've seen with other variants. Experts at Duke University say southern Africa has become a super incubator for new strains of COVID-19 because countries there are struggling to get enough vaccines.

So far, the US has contributed the most doses to the global vaccine effort, pledging to donate 1.1 billion doses. Still, experts say that may not be enough.

