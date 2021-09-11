Have you heard of skimpflation? What does it mean?

Experts say the suddenly shoddy service is the result of a labor shortage and rising business costs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Move over inflation, make way for a new term "skimpflation."

More and more, folks are fed up with companies "skimping" on customer service. Delivery times for Domino's pizza have gotten longer, Disney hasn't brought back its tram service at its theme parks, airline passengers suffering massive, seemingly random flight cancellations and hotels are cutting back on daily housekeeping.

Experts say the suddenly shoddy service is the result of a labor shortage and rising business costs. Instead of passing along those costs, some businesses cut corners in services they provide and often without telling you.

And folks have noticed. Overall, customer satisfaction is at its lowest level in 15 years and "skimpflation" is likely partly to blame.

