What is Ivermectin? And why are people using it to treat COVID-19?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FDA is warning people not to use Ivermectin, a livestock drug, to treat COVID-19.

So why was this ever a thing? Let's connect the dots.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic worms. There is a human-safe version but you have to get a prescription from a doctor. Unfortunately, that's not the route some people are taking.

The FDA has received reports of people buying the animal version of the drug at feed stores. The problem is, you are not a horse and that large of a dose can cause everything from low blood pressure to liver damage or even vision loss.

And even the right dosage of Ivermectin may not actually fight COVID-19. The FDA said the studies currently available about the drug have flawed data and some of it may have even been up.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

There are some larger, legitimate studies in the works about Ivermectin and COVID-19, but the data just isn't ready yet.

Researchers say they are looking for a COVID-19 cure anywhere they can find it. But one place you definitely won't see it is at an animal feed store.

