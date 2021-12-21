How to protect yourself from e-skimmers while shopping online

Using your credit card or debit card anywhere can leave you open to scammers, but now the FBI is warning online shoppers about a new tool thieves are using.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You might've seen skimmers at gas stations or even the ATM and now there's another place you need to look out for: The internet.

Using your credit card or debit card anywhere can leave you open to scammers, but the FBI is warning online shoppers that hackers are on the prowl for their card number and personal information at checkout.

So how does an "e-skimmer" work? Let's connect the dots.

Thieves use code to steal your info

Online thieves will put a code on a website that captures your credit card information when checking out. The data then gets sold to other hackers or used to make fraudulent purchases.

You won't know until it's too late

The worst part? The FBI says it's really hard to know if your information has been stolen until it's too late.

Play it safe

Luckily, there are some steps you can take to help keep your finances secure. Experts say your best bet is to use a third party, like Apple Pay or PayPal.

Businesses big and small that take online payments are all at risk for taking your information. So before you start adding things to your cart, you might want to start taking some precautions.

