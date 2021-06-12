Home prices expected to go up 5% in Charlotte, experts say

Realtor.com said in 2022, people will want to sell. A growing number of homeowners plan to list their houses in the next 12 months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's going to be another whirlwind year for the Charlotte housing market.

But even with more homes on the market, the competition is still fierce. Realtor.com expects even higher demand for houses in 2022, especially among first-time buyers.

So much so, that home sales could actually hit a 16-year high. And that means prices are soaring too.

Realtor.com said home prices are expected to go up over 5% in Charlotte, continuing to smash records.

Realtor.com is also expecting the trends from the pandemic to continue. 1 in 5 homeowners say they are looking to sell and move because they no longer need to live near the office. This means we could see a shift to the suburbs in 2022.

