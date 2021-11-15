Scientists say this is the best time to go to sleep

Researchers say adults who fall asleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. have a lower risk of developing heart disease compared to those who stay up late.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bedtimes aren't just for kids anymore. Researchers say there may be a "golden hour" for adults to fall asleep or face serious health risks.

A new study in the European Heart Journal says the ideal bedtime is between 10 and 11 p.m.

Let's connect the dots.

HEART HEALTH BENEFITS

Researchers said people who regularly went to bed during that window had the lowest risk for heart disease. Even shifting your schedule by a couple of hours, like say, going to bed at midnight, could have serious consequences.

People who went to bed after midnight saw a 25% higher risk for heart disease, researchers found. The association between bedtime and heart disease was stronger in women.

"Our findings suggest the possibility of a relationship between sleep onset timing and risk of developing cardiovascular disease, particularly for women," the study says.

DON'T TUCK IN TOO EARLY

The old saying "early to bed, early to rise" might not be the best approach, either. Researchers said going to bed earlier than 10 p.m. can also put you at greater risk for heart disease.

WHY 10 P.M. IS THE PERFECT BEDTIME

Researchers are still trying to figure out exactly why hitting the hay at 10 o'clock is ideal, but they believe it has something to do with our circadian rhythm.

Our bodies are naturally inclined to function during certain hours, and disrupting that can have negative effects on your health.

