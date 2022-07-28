These are the products not affected by inflation

Some products have even seen prices fall. The consumer price index shows the price of televisions is down 9.5%. While smartphones are down nearly 20%.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It feels like the price of everything is going up, but that's not the case for everything.

Inflation has hit a lot of us pretty hard. Everything from gas to meat is costing more than a year ago. That can make it tough to keep your budget balanced.

But there are some products that are not being affected by rising prices

While a lot of food has gone up in price, tomatoes and potatoes have seen a small increase. Experts say that's because they are easy to grow and less affected by supply chain disruptions.

Prices are also remaining stable for things like cosmetics, eyeglasses and jewelry.

Some products have even seen prices fall. The consumer price index shows the price of televisions is down 9.5%. While smartphones are down nearly 20%.

That can probably be traced back to the early days of the pandemic. Experts say it's because people rushed to purchase items to keep them entertained during lockdowns, but demand has now fallen along with prices.

MORE CONNECT THE DOTS STORY

FREE PODCASTS

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.