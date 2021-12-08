NC's population grew nearly 10% in the last 10 years. Here's why it matters

By knowing where the growth is happening, census numbers help decide where schools are built and which roads need to be repaired.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's population grew nearly 10% in the last ten years. Far more than most of the country.

Today's data tells us where that growth is happening in the state. In the big cities? The suburbs? Or in more rural areas? And the racial and ethnic makeup of those folks.

Generally speaking, that gives us a glimpse at where North Carolina is headed in the future.

But more practically, lawmakers use that info to draw up our 14 congressional districts and our state legislative districts.

Sounds wonky? It is. But it's also really important.

Redistricting happens after every census. And it can influence who gets elected, how your community is represented and the ways public resources are distributed.

By knowing where the growth is happening, census numbers help decide where schools are built and which roads need to be repaired.

These numbers will be used to make these big decisions for the next 10 years until the next census.

