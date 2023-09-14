Does it matter if a presidential candidate is single?

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott claims to have a girlfriend, but why does it matter?

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Political candidates are often grilled about their personal relationships and whether or not they are single. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, for example, claimed to have a girlfriend when pressed. But does it matter?

In a recent interview, Scott was asked about potentially becoming the first bachelor president, but he responded by saying he does have a significant other.

Scott's friends, however, told the Washington Post they haven't met this girlfriend.

Political experts say, as a Republican, these things do matter.

Scott's campaign revolves around his personal story, character and faith. Because of this, voters say they expect him to be a family man.

A look at the past shows that having a partner may boost any president-hopeful's chances at winning an election.

In U.S. history, only two presidents have ever been unmarried when they took office: Grover Cleveland, who married two years into his term, and James Buchanan.