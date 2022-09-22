Presidents Cup is proving it's more than just golf

Unlike most sporting events, players aren't paid to participate in the Presidents Cup.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup isn't just about golf, it's also about helping charities across the globe.

There is no purse or prize for the winner.

Instead, each player receives $150,000 to give to a charity of their choice. With players, captains, and assistants coming from dozens of countries their donations have helped causes around the world.

Over the past 25 years, the Presidents Cup has boosted more than 460 charities in 18 countries worldwide.

Great chatting with former #PGATour caddie John Wood of NBC Sports about what to expect at the #PresidentsCup, which begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club pic.twitter.com/r8yuF0pRAM — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 21, 2022

And it's not just international organizations. This year, groups in the Carolinas are also benefiting from the tournament including Clemson University, Wake Forest and the Duke Cancer Institute.

The Presidents Cup is proving it's more than just about golf.

