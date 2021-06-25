South Carolina is ending its federal unemployment benefits. What do you do now?

All federal unemployment benefits in South Carolina will end on Saturday and that means everything will go back to how it was before the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina is one of 25 states ending federal unemployment benefits.

Some say it will help combat the labor shortage, while others argue it's not that simple.

Let's connect the dots.

All federal unemployment benefits in South Carolina will end on Saturday and that means everything will go back to how it was before the pandemic.

So what exactly is changing? The big one, those extra $300 weekly payments will disappear. Unemployment benefits will also no longer be able to go past 20 weeks. Governor McMaster says he hopes this move will help fill job openings.

Businesses across the country are struggling to find workers, but opponents argue this money alone wasn't to blame for the worker shortage and now the state is taking away money from some who really need it.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts