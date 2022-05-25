Experts warn of possible recession: 'don't jump off the company ship'

The Great Resignation is still in full swing. Just last month, about four million workers left their jobs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As experts warn about a possible recession, you may want to think twice before jumping off the company ship.

But the market in which jobseekers are moving in is changing rapidly. As inflation soars, central banks are moving quickly to hike interest rates, which only increases the likelihood of a possible recession.

Career experts warn people should be cautious about moving job roles. Many experts say companies will typically lay off new employees first if they become necessary.

But for some, the benefits of a new job still outweigh the risks. If you plan on looking for a new job still, experts say to look while you're still employed in your current role.

And if you plan to move industries altogether, do your research first. Look at what industries are typically hit the hardest by recessions and which ones usually thrive.

