First Black-owned barbershop in Cornelius named historic landmark

Pott's Barber Shop has been a presence in Cornelius for decades.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A historic Black-owned barbershop in Cornelius has received landmark status. Pott's Barber Shop has had a brick storefront in Cornelius since the 1960s but was formally established in 1952.

The building was designated as a historic landmark in October 2021, according to Visit Lake Norman, and the barbershop recently received a plaque to signify its historic landmark status.

The barbershop helped integrate the town, and Visit Lake Norman said Black barbers started cutting hair for white people 12 years before integration.

