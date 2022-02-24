A temporary 'social district' is coming to Cornelius. Here's what that means

Cornelius leaders said they're using St. Patrick's Day as a trial run for the social district.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Town Board unanimously passed a temporary ordinance this week allowing for a "social district" along a stretch of Catawba Avenue. It means those of legal drinking age could drink alcohol outside businesses and restaurants.

If things go well, leaders say it could lead to more permanent changes or could return for other major events.

The Lake Norman Social District will run along a small stretch of Catawba Avenue between Thigs and Old Town Public House. It will be in place for St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, from noon to 10 p.m.

Cornelius leaders said they're using St. Patrick's Day as a trial run for the social district.

Social districts are now legal in North Carolina due to House Bill 980, signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2021. Several North Carolina cities, including Asheville and Kannapolis, have already implemented social districts.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New NC law eases restrictions on alcohol

Cornelius officials said it has the potential to give businesses in the area a big boost.