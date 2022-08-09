Cramerton's town manager resigns

David Pugh's resignation went into effect on Aug. 4.

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton announced last Friday that its town manager has resigned.

“I want to wholly thank the Town of Cramerton for the opportunity to serve as town manager over the previous seven years, as I pursue other opportunities," Pugh said of his resignation.

The Cramerton Board of Commissioners has appointed the Town’s Planning Director, Josh Watkins, as interim Town Manager/Planning Director effective Aug. 5.

“We are very excited to have Josh expand his responsibilities in Town Hall. He has been involved in all facets of Town government and is ideally suited to his new position in Cramerton," Mayor Wills said.

The Cramerton Board of Commissioners confirmed that they have begun the search for a permanent Town Manager.

