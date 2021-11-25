Shelby teacher writes 108 personal 'thank you' messages to students

Amy Marlowe wanted to show her appreciation to her students this Thanksgiving holiday.

SHELBY, N.C. — Teachers have the power to change and shape the lives of their students.

Eighth grade Crest Middle School teacher Amy Marlowe doesn't take that, or her students, for granted.

So when her students couldn't think of what they were thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday, she decided to show them in a big way.

"They need something positive," Marlowe said.

So she and her daughter wrote a different message about each of her students on the white boards in her classroom.

It took the pair two hours to write affirmations for Marlowe's 108 students.

When Marlowe's students started showing up in her classroom earlier this week, she said they were all shocked and excited to read what their teacher wrote about them.

"In my first block, it was like, 'What is that?'" Marlowe said. "And then it was running around the room, 'Where's my name? Where's my name?' Because we mixed them up."

Marlowe said she thought it was important to give back to her students, especially in the rollercoaster ride of education they've seen in the past two years.

"We've really seen a difference this year in mental health," said Marlowe. "I think it's important that we talk to these kids about it's ok to fall apart sometimes. And it's OK to not feel OK... we've talked a lot about how to help each other."

Marlowe said this act of showing kindness and compassion goes a long way with students, and she hopes they understand their value.

"It took some time, but it put a smile on their faces. And that was probably the best day we'd had in a long time," she said.

