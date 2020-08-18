Huntersville crews working around the clock to repair Colonial Pipeline leak

As estimated 63,000 gallons of gasoline have leaked from the pipe since it was discovered Friday.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Crews continue to work around the clock to repair a leak in an underground gas line in Huntersville. The leak started Friday in a pipe owned by Colonial Pipeline on the Oehler Nature Preserve.

The company estimates 200 employees, contractors and local first responders are working 24 hours a day in a coordinated effort to get the leak under control.

Leak update (from last night - sorry we’ve been pretty busy). HFD members remain on scene (since 5:42p Friday the 14th) protecting workers. We will remain on scene until work is complete. This link is the daily update #4 from @Colpipe —> https://t.co/JBiDqKPBzv #OneTownOneTeam pic.twitter.com/k0n9B9Fxl2 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 18, 2020

The cause of the leak was an equipment failure. Colonial Pipeline estimated about 63,000 gallons of gasoline was released from the line. The company said a majority of that has already been recovered.

Crews continue to work to understand the full environmental impact of the spill. Officials are conducting air quality monitoring and water quality sampling in the area of the leak. At this time, officials do not believe there is any threat to potable drinking water wells. Colonial Pipeline said measures are in place to protect the nearest waterways.

The company has also reached out to local landowners to alert them of the spill and provide information about clean up measures and any possible impact on the land.