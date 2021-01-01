One person killed in overnight accident in north Charlotte

The accident happened just after midnight on I-85 near the Sugar Creek exit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shut down Interstate 85 early Friday morning to investigate a deadly accident near the Sugar Creek Road exit.

Authorities say one person was killed.

It's not clear if other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was hurt.

Authorities closed I-85 for several hours between exit 43 and exit 41 to investigate and clear the scene. The road has since reopened.

No other information was available about the cause or those involved. WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow this story and share updates from authorities.

