30-bed emergency field hospital to be constructed in Lenoir

Officials said the unit will help support the treatment of patients who are COVID-positive but do not need the support of a ventilator.

A 30-bed emergency field hospital will be constructed on the grounds of the Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir, NC.

According to the Catawba Valley Medical Center, Samaritan’s Purse will begin the construction on Jan.1. The unit will help support the needs of Catawba Valley Health System and four other western NC health systems (Caldwell UNC Health Care, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge, and Frye Regional Medical Center).

