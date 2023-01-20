Motorcyclist killed in south Charlotte crash, police say

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as the investigation began.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers are urging drivers to avoid part of south Charlotte after a deadly crash near SouthPark Mall happened Friday night.

Police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided along Sharon Road near the intersection with Sharon View Road around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist died on the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as both roads are shut down.

As of publication, the motorcyclist's identity has not been released.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article should additional details be provided by CMPD.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts