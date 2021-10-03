North Carolina distilleries now allowed to sell bottled spirits on Sundays

Southern Distilling Company in Statesville held a special event to commemorate the day.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — New sales opportunities are in place for distilleries across North Carolina.

Thanks to the passage of HB 890, distilleries in the state can now sell bottled spirits on Sundays. Sunday, Oct. 3, marked the first time distilleries were able to sell the spirits since the repeal of prohibition in 1933.

South Distilling Company in Statesville celebrated the day and made its first Sunday sale to the legislation's sponsor Rep. Timothy Moffitt. (R - Henderson).

"I think it certainly reminds us of what we have missed in the last 18 months, and hopefully gets us back to a more normal type of existence," Rep. Moffitt said about the big day.

Officials say the new tool will not only help distilleries, but tourism across the state.

“For the first time in our history and in the history of the state, consumers were able to walk into a distillery on Sunday and purchase a bottle of their favorite spirits,” said Pete Barger, president of the Distillers Association of North Carolina and CEO of Southern Distilling Company. “The outdated ban on Sunday sales simply kept our businesses from opening seven days a week and consumers from making their own choices about when to make purchases. We had an incredible first Sunday and look forward to many more down the line. This new law couldn’t come at a better time as so many distilleries in North Carolina continue to struggle with the harsh economic impacts of COVID-19.”