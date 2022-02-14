x
Vandalized headstones at historic Black cemetery to be repaired

Officials said more than a dozen gravestones were toppled or broken from their base at Salisbury's historic Dixonville Cemetery earlier this month.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Marble & Granite will cover the cost of repairing broken headstones and monuments damaged at the historic Dixonville Cemetery in Salisbury earlier this month, officials said. 

Emily Perry with the Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force announced last week the city will pay to repair or replace at least six gravestones that were damaged. The historic Black cemetery dates back to the 1850s. The Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force was created to raise money and improve the cemetery to preserve the city's oldest known African-American cemetery. 

Perry said the damage was found when she and the city's communications staff arrived to shoot videos for Black History Month on Feb. 2. More than a dozen headstones were either topped or broken.

"While we don't know the exact date the incident occurred, who is responsible for the motive, our community remains united towards protecting this sacred resting place of local African-Americans," Perry wrote on Facebook. 

A GoFundMe page is currently raising money to restore the grave markers. Click here to learn more.

   

