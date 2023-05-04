Dozens of newborns receive $1k college savings account in surprise from Fifth Third Bank, NASCAR driver Chris Buescher

Babies across the Charlotte area got a kick start to their future when they were born on Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Babies born on Wednesday at Atrium Health hospitals are over $1,000 richer thanks to Fifth Third Bank.

The bank surprised families on Wednesday with a gift of $1,053 for babies born on May 3 at Atrium Health hospitals across the Charlotte region. The money is to be designated for a 529 college savings account.

As of 4 p.m., 25 babies received the kick-start to their future.

Chris Buescher, a NASCAR driver who pilots the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford, was on hand for the surprise. Buescher returned to the hospital where his son, Charley, was born just five months ago to help out some new parents.

"It was really special to return to Atrium Health Cabarrus, where Emma and I welcomed our daughter last December, and get a chance to thank the labor and delivery nurses," said Buescher. "The first few days with a newborn are overwhelming so it was amazing to be able to give the moms and babies a few helpful gifts including a kickstart for college savings.”

Atrium hospitals in Cabarrus, Cleveland, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Stanly, and Union counties participated.

“One of the greatest gifts is knowledge and we hope these contributions toward a college savings account will make a difference in the lives of babies born on Fifth Third Day,” said Lee Fite, regional president of the Carolinas for Fifth Third Bank.

In addition to the monetary gift, Fifth Third Bank provided the parents with a care package with a DoorDash gift card and gifts for the baby, which included a onesie, milestone blanket, and a matchbox version of the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang.

Anyone with babies that weren't born on Wednesday can enter a sweepstakes to win the $1,053 awarded to dozens of babies around Charlotte. For rules on how to enter, visit here.