Electric scooter ridership has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Electric scooters are an easy and quick way to get around, but during the pandemic, there was a drop in ridership.

Now as Charlotte moves into the future, there are plans for more mobility options, but where do e-scooters stand?

According to city data obtained by WCNC Charlotte, since e-scooters launched in Charlotte in 2018, users have traveled over 5 million miles.

In the first 11 months of 2022, Charlotte riders took around 875,000 scooter trips, that's about 30% fewer rides compared to 2019.

E-scooter usage is not hitting pre-pandemic levels, and some are calling it the travel trend of the past.

“I think they’re overpriced; I'd rather walk and/or run and/or skateboard,” Charlotte resident Cameron Smith said.

“I’ve actually never ridden one before,” Charlotte resident Kate Griffin said.

Charlotte has big plans to make the city more accessible. The Strategic Mobility Plan lays out the groundwork with the ambitious goal of cutting in half the number of trips made by car over the next 17 years.

“We are going to need to change, and change is hard,” Eric Zaverl, Sustain Charlotte Urban Design Specialist, said.

Zaverl said lower ridership or not, all transportation options are critical.

“If we’re going to be able to reduce those car trips to 50% were going to need every mode imaginable,” Zaverl said.

Some Charlotte residents still like to zoom by on the scooters.

“I actually really enjoy them,” Zack Desjardins said.

“We have a vision to be in Charlotte for the long haul, we're going to continue to develop that relationship with the city,” Trisha Botty, senior manager of government relations for Lime, said.