CMS confirms Harding University High School principal has passed away

The school system confirmed the news to WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One local school system is remembering an administrator that recently passed away.

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson confirmed Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward passed away early on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

No other details were provided by the school system about Ward's death.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMS for more information and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

