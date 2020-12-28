'Still, we are thankful' | Extensive damage reported after early morning fire at Theatre Charlotte

The theatre said most of the seats and floor on the house right side of the theatre were lost.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An early morning fire at Theatre Charlotte’s auditorium at 501 Queens Road has been deemed accidental by the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fortunately, the security system detected the fire and alerted police and then the fire department. While the fire department was able to quickly respond to and put out the fire, there was still significant damage to the auditorium and smoke damage throughout the building.

The theatre said most of the seats and floor on the house right side of the theatre were lost. The fire also caused extensive damage to the ceiling of the auditorium and may cause sections to collapse. The sound, light boards and other equipment were also badly damaged or destroyed.

Update Structure Fire; 500 block of Queens Rd; CFD Investigators deemed the fire accidental due to a fire involving the HVAC unit; estimated property loss $50k — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 28, 2020

More stories on WCNC: SC sets new COVID-19 patient record

"Still, we are thankful. We are thankful that no one was in the building and no one was injured," officials with the theatre said. "We are thankful that this happened at a time when we were not actively preparing for a show and welcoming audiences into our building."

Theatre Charlotte is asking for donations to help rebuild its auditorium

"This year has already been devastating to the theatre and having a fire destroy our auditorium is another shocking blow."