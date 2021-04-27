Family attorney: Andrew Brown Jr. died of gunshot to the back of the head

Attorneys for the family of a man killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies released independent autopsy results Tuesday.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. shared the results of an independent autopsy that was conducted after Brown was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County deputy last week.

The lawyers held a press conference on Tuesday to share the findings, which show that Brown was shot five times after police tried to execute a search warrant at a home in Elizabeth City. One of those bullets was a fatal shot to the back of the head.

"It was a kill shot to the back of the head," attorney Ben Crump said.

One attorney explained that Brown was shot four times in the right arm. Then, when he tried to drive away, he was shot and killed by a “penetrating bullet wound to the skull.” He died minutes after he was shot in the head, according to autopsy results.

On Monday, the family and their attorneys were allowed to view 20 seconds of body camera footage that captured the moments when Brown was shot and killed.

After the viewing, attorneys called the incident an "execution." They echoed those same sentiments in Tuesday's news conference.

“We have an execution in Elizabeth City,” attorney Bakari Sellers said. “We demand justice for Andrew Brown and his family.”

“Law enforcement in this country can’t be judge, jury and executioner,” attorney Harry Daniels shared.

Family members also spoke out about the shooting.

As the results were told to the public during the news conference, chants erupted from the crowd, with some community members shouting "Arrest him!" and "No Justice, no peace!"