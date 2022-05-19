Family provides free meals to first responders in Charlotte

The event was held to honor the memory of Cindy Collins, who tragically passed away in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, first responders are being celebrated across the Queen City for EMS Week.

The Salute To Heroes Foundation provided free meals to first responders Thursday.

PREVIOUSLY ON WCNC: North Carolina’s top paramedic team for 2022 is Medic

The event was held to honor the memory of Cindy Collins, who tragically passed away in 2021.

While Cindy was transported to the hospital MEDIC Paramedic John Fisher met with the family and provided them with timely updates. Paramedic Fisher shared his contact information and asked for updates as he was concerned about Cindy's outcome.

Her family was overwhelmed by the compassion first responders gave to her and her loved ones, so they wanted to pay them back during EMS week.

Feed the Frontline Mecklenburg was created by Mecklenburg EMS in partnership with Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation and Charlotte Salute to Heroes Hockey.

To date, Feed the Frontline Mecklenburg and its partners have provided over 14,000 meals to first responders and frontline workers who face the threat of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.