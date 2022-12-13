2 North Carolina cities among 10 fastest-growing metros in US, study finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte metro was recently ranked in the top 10 for the fastest-growing large metros in the U.S., according to a new study.
The Inspection Support Network examined census data showing the population change among large, small and mid-size metros across the U.S. to rank the fastest-growing areas nationwide.
The Charlotte metro, which also includes neighboring cities Concord and Gastonia, came in at No. 6 on the list for large metros. Charlotte's population grew by 8.1%, or 201,349 people. The 2021 population of the Charlotte metro was 2,701,046 according to the study.
Charlotte's rapid growth has led to some critical issues, including a lack of affordable housing and infrastructure issues, particularly with public transportation options (or lack thereof).
Researchers found the most common origin for Charlotte's newest residents was the New York-Neward-Jersey City metro area.
And while Charlotte's growth cracked the top 10, the Raleigh-Cary metro area was the second-fastest growing metro in the country. Raleigh's population went up 11.1%, with the area gaining 144,557 residents between 2016 and 2021. Unlike Charlotte, the Raleigh metro added most of its new residents from nearby areas, including Durham and Chapel Hill.
Top 5 fastest-growing large U.S. metros
1. Austin, Texas
2. Raleigh, North Carolina
3. Jacksonville, Florida
4. Orlando, Florida
5. Nashville, Tennessee
