2 North Carolina cities among 10 fastest-growing metros in US, study finds

The Charlotte metro picked up more than 200,000 new residents from 2016 to 2021, putting the Queen City among the 10 fastest-growing metros nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte metro was recently ranked in the top 10 for the fastest-growing large metros in the U.S., according to a new study.

The Inspection Support Network examined census data showing the population change among large, small and mid-size metros across the U.S. to rank the fastest-growing areas nationwide.

The Charlotte metro, which also includes neighboring cities Concord and Gastonia, came in at No. 6 on the list for large metros. Charlotte's population grew by 8.1%, or 201,349 people. The 2021 population of the Charlotte metro was 2,701,046 according to the study.

Charlotte's rapid growth has led to some critical issues, including a lack of affordable housing and infrastructure issues, particularly with public transportation options (or lack thereof).

Researchers found the most common origin for Charlotte's newest residents was the New York-Neward-Jersey City metro area.

And while Charlotte's growth cracked the top 10, the Raleigh-Cary metro area was the second-fastest growing metro in the country. Raleigh's population went up 11.1%, with the area gaining 144,557 residents between 2016 and 2021. Unlike Charlotte, the Raleigh metro added most of its new residents from nearby areas, including Durham and Chapel Hill.

Top 5 fastest-growing large U.S. metros

1. Austin, Texas

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

3. Jacksonville, Florida

4. Orlando, Florida

5. Nashville, Tennessee