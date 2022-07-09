Fatal crash under investigation after vehicle found on overturned train tracks below I-485, officials say

A car was found underneath the overpass, overturned on the train tracks with a victim pinned in, firefighters said.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A fatal crash investigation is underway after firefighters found a car overturned under an I-485 overpass in Huntersville late Friday night, officials said.

The Huntersville Fire Department said it responded to the incident near Independence Hill Road just below an overpass on I-485.

*CRASH UPDATE* Crash located, upside down, on the train tracks below the I485 overpass. This will be a fatality crash. Scene turned over to @NCSHP & @CMPD. Avoid the area, Independence Hill Road is CLOSED. #MoveOver #Crash #CLTwx #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/Cv4IGNYsXP — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) July 9, 2022

Independence Hill Road remained closed overnight as crews investigated the crash, firefighters said.

The incident was also investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and North Carolina Highway Patrol.

