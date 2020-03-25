MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The Mount Holly Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident Tuesday around 4:15 p.m.

It happened in the 2100 Block of Mountain Island Highway near Sandy Ford Road. Mount Holly police say a collision happened between a tractor-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle.

Officials currently believe the tractor-trailer truck was traveling south on Mountain Island Highway when the passenger vehicle attempted to turn left onto the highway from Sandy Ford Road.

Both vehicles were occupied only by the drivers.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The male driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. The driver has not yet been identified, as his family has not been notified.

MHPD is still investigating to determine the factors that contributed to the collision.

