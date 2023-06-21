x
Amber Alert: Police searching for 3-year-old boy missing out of Fayetteville

The suspect is traveling using a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer EX with NC tag KCA-3424.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing child, Robert Parker Jr.

He is a 3-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be with Robert Paul Parker Sr., who is 46 years old, white, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

He has bold hair and hazel eyes, a tattoo of "Parker" on his back and a tattoo of a mermaid on his leg.

The incident occurred at 519-H Candleberry Court in Fayetteville.

The vehicle may have front-end damage.

If you have any information, call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-813-9854, or call 911 or *HP.

