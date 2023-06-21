Amber Alert: Police searching for 3-year-old boy missing out of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing child, Robert Parker Jr.
He is a 3-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He is believed to be with Robert Paul Parker Sr., who is 46 years old, white, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.
He has bold hair and hazel eyes, a tattoo of "Parker" on his back and a tattoo of a mermaid on his leg.
The incident occurred at 519-H Candleberry Court in Fayetteville.
The suspect is traveling using a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer EX with NC tag KCA-3424.
The vehicle may have front-end damage.
If you have any information, call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-813-9854, or call 911 or *HP.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
MORE ON WCNC
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.