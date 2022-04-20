FBI agents search Belmont man's home as part of U.S. Capitol riot investigation

Jeremy Bertino hasn't been charged with anything connected to the attack, but investigators executed a warrant last month as part of a larger case.

BELMONT, N.C. — In a newly unsealed search warrant executed by FBI agents last month, Belmont resident Jeremy Bertino was the subject of a search by agents investigating people connected to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol.

The search warrant was executed in early March, but its contents were released on April 20.

FBI agents requested a search warrant for Bertino's home because he allegedly was in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Bertino is a convicted felon, having pleaded guilty in 2004 to reckless endangerment in New York. Bertino received a five-year probation sentence and had his firearm privileges revoked.

According to the search warrant, agents found firearms and ammunition inside Bertino's Belmont home on March 8.

Agents requested Bertino's DNA and fingerprints as part of their investigation.

The FBI agents involved wrote in the search warrant that they were working on investigating the riot and related offenses that happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bertino has not been charged with any crimes related to the Capitol attack.

So far, more than 750 people have been charged for their alleged connections to the deadly riot. More than a dozen are from North and South Carolina.

