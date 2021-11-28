Multiple crews responding to fire in Watauga County

Officials with the Stewarts Simmons Volunteer Fire Department say the brush fire is located off of Elk Creek Road.

TRIPLETT, N.C. — Several fire crews are responding to a fire in Triplett.

The Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook Sunday night that agencies are working the scene of a brush fire on Elk Creek Road.

The department says operations will continue through Monday, Nov. 29.

The Deep Gap Fire Department also confirmed it was assisting on social media.

Officials with the Watauga County Rescue Squad also confirmed online they were on scene to help with the fire.

The news comes just one day after a fire was reported on Pilot Mountain.

No other information is available at this time. WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.

