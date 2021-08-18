Red Cross volunteers, Charlotte Fire Department helping people impacted by flooding in western North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for the places heavily impacted by the weather.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parts of North Carolina are recovering after severe weather tore through the state on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Western North Carolina, and surrounding areas near Charlotte, were impacted by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

According to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office, North Carolina Emergency Management has deployed swift water rescue teams from across the state to western North Carolina, and National Guard and Highway Patrol helicopter crews are conducting searches. More than 250 responders from across the state are involved in the search and rescue effort. The damage resulted in Gov. Cooper issuing a state of emergency.

One of the agencies responding include the Charlotte Fire Department.

The agency posted photos on Twitter Wednesday, showing some members responding to flooded areas in Clyde.

Charlotte Fire Task Force 3 is in Clyde, NC setting up to conduct a wide area search of flooded neighborhoods from the remnants of #Fred. pic.twitter.com/7xuqsk8Ooj — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) August 18, 2021

The department confirmed Tuesday night a team of eight swiftwater rescue technicians were heading to the western part of the state due to flooding.

The Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross is also extending a helping hand to those in needed.

Allison Taylor, regional executive for humanitarian services for the agency, said there is an evacuation shelter being operated in Buncombe County. They're also helping in Haywood County, near Canton.

Taylor said more than 80 people were supporting through emergency overnight stays. She also said about 75 volunteers in total are supporting efforts in western North Carolina, including people from the Charlotte metro area and the surrounding areas.

While the western portion of the state was impacted, the Red Cross is also offering support to places closer to Charlotte.

"We're absolutely in contact with all of our emergency management partners and seeing what we need to do to help support our communities right here at home too," Taylor said.

You can learn more about how to support the Red Cross by clicking here.