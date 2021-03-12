Johnson C. Smith gets major donation to help students who don't have food

The donation will allow Johnson C. Smith to offer more foods, including perishable items, to students who are struggling with food insecurity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Food Lion made a $20,000 donation to Johnson C. Smith University to help expand its on-campus food pantry.

Johnson C. Smith staff and Food Lion associates were on hand for the announcement. The expanded food pantry will meet increased student need, especially for those who are unable to go home over the holidays. Food Lion's donation included new shelves, refrigerators and software to help replenish supplies.

"Their recent support has gone toward an expansion that's going to allow us to increase the number of students that we serve and the variety of foods that we are able to offer them," one university official said.

Johnson C. Smith said in a press release that nearly 3 in 4 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) reported some level of food insecurity in the past year.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts