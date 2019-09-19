CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old Garinger High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car outside the school Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The teen, whose name was not released, was in a crosswalk on Eastway Drive when he was struck, according to CMPD. Officials said the teen crossed against the flow of traffic and the driver had a green light.

Witnesses told investigators the driver, who was driving a 2015 Acura, made contact with the student as the teen was nearing the center median.

"The victim was then thrown into the intersection as a result of the impact, sustaining life-threatening injuries," CMPD said in a released statement.

This is the same intersection where Garinger High School student Brittany Palmer died in 2012. Two other students were seriously injured in the same spot in 2015.

After Palmer's death, Charlotte City Council added crosswalks and completed the sidewalk.

Following Thursday's incident, Medic transported the teen to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center.

The driver stayed on scene and was interviewed by police. The driver tested negative for any impairment. Investigators do not believe the driver was speeding inside the 25 mph school zone.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released once his family has been notified, police said.

Any person who witnessed this collision or has information about this case is asked Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

