Gaston County Commissioners vote to remove and relocate Confederate monument

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Monday night, Gaston County leaders decided the fate of a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse. In a 6-1 vote, county commissioners voted to remove and relocate the monument.

Protesters that had been calling for the monument's removal gathered beneath the monument Monday night in joy.

The final decision to move the monument came after two hours of public comment from both sides — 61 people signed up to speak both in favor and against the removal of the monument. The only no vote came from Commissioner Chad Brown.

The special meeting came after state lawmakers refused to let voters decide in a referendum.

